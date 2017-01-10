Game of the Week: 1/12-1/14

1/12-1/14: High School Girls Water Polo: Tournament of Champions All 17 CIF Division 1 teams are in the tournament. The top five in the rankings are Laguna Beach, Dos Pueblos, San Marcos, Orange Lutheran, and Mater Dei. Laguna Beach senior Aria Fischer was on the gold-medal-winning U.S. Olympic team. San Marcos senior Paige Hauschild was on the national youth team, along with the Dos Pueblos trio of Ryann Neushul, Abbi Hill, and Jewel Roemer. After a preliminary round Thursday, there will be eight games each day at the three host schools. The championship match is scheduled at 4:35 p.m. on Saturday at S.B. High or Dos Pueblos. Thu.: 3-7pm; Fri.: 12:30-7:30pm; Sat.: 9am-4:35pm. Santa Barbara High, 700 E. Anapamu St.; Dos Pueblos (Elings Aquatic Center), 7266 Alameda Ave., Goleta; San Marcos, 4750 Hollister Ave. Free. Call 966-9101.