Crane Opens New Engineering Wing

Crane Country Day School — a private K-8 founded in 1928 — unveiled on 1/3 its new engineering building and surrounding Oak Tree Quad, a $4.5 million addition that combines classrooms, administrative offices, and a 300-seat auditorium with teaching expertise created in partnership with Dos Pueblos High School’s acclaimed Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy (DPEA). Starting in 2015, DPEA provided hands-on training and curriculum development for Crane teachers, who in turn served as much-needed instructional assistants at the public high school. Their training complete, those Crane teachers now teach engineering, design, and robotics at the school’s all-new Phil von Phul Design & Engineering Center.