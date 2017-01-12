d'Aristi Xtabentun Thursday, January 12, 2017

If you want something unusual, exotic, sweet, and lovely, this liqueur is worth your attention. Its history goes back to the Mayans, and then the Spaniards whipped a bit of anisette into the mix, a rare time that imperialists actually added something of value. That flavor base gets mixed with rum, and the result is Xtabentún (pronounced shtab-en-TOON, or just point at the elaborately decorated yellow label).

Sure, it’s a bit sweet with its honey core, but that makes it even better in cocktails as a sort of simple syrup. Add tequila and lime, and you’ve got a more exotic margarita than you’ve ever dreamed of. It’s also traditionally mixed into coffee, too. When in doubt, sip some on a porch in the season’s last warm afternoons.

