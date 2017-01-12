Goleta Slough Reaches the Sea

The rain and tide early on 1/9 finally breached the mouth of the Goleta Slough, which had risen to about 7 feet from summertime levels of 3.5 feet, and prevented parts of Old Town Goleta and the Santa Barbara Municipal Airport from flooding. City crews had worked on 1/6 to “groom” the sand berm to allow such a breach, and Andrew Bermond, project planner for the City of Santa Barbara, which owns the airport, said the slough has not only filtered through the berm but also along the natural slough outlet alongside the cliff.