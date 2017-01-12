Make Myself at Home: The Woods at San Antonio Creek

Address: 1100 San Antonio Creek Road, Goleta Status: On the market Price: $2,995,000 Like most parents, I got to know every park and playground in Santa Barbara as my kids were growing up. Almost every day, in every type of weather, we would take a picnic or snack to Oak Park, Stow Grove, La Mesa, or Rocky Nook. They each had their appeal, and their popularity ebbed and flowed depending on my sons’ ages and interests. The bandstand in the middle of Alameda Park was a favorite for a while, and Kid’s World was new and exciting at the time. Tucker’s Grove Park was one with staying power, in part because we discovered new and different aspects of it over the years. It boasts three different playgrounds with a variety of equipment and a big, grassy picnic area tucked deep back in the park — and it even has a fenced dog park. One day, we discovered the trailhead to the San Antonio Creek Trail, which starts right there in Tucker’s Grove. It’s mostly flat and well-marked, so it suited our thirst for adventure but wasn’t too challenging. We spent hours walking the trail along the creek, forgetting how close to home we were and imagining we were off on a great faraway expedition.

Recently, when I heard about newly listed parcels of land in the San Antonio Creek area, my first thought was that I hoped the trail was still there. I was quickly assured that the hiking trail is fine and more popular than ever.

The Woods at San Antonio Creek is a new subdivision of four one-acre parcels of land located at 1100 San Antonio Creek Road, adjacent to the trail of the same name. The neighborhood can be accessed via Highway 154 or from Cathedral Oaks and North San Marcos roads. The San Antonio Creek area is in the Mountain View elementary school attendance area and conveniently close to San Marcos High School. This area is perched above More Mesa, and a straight shot to the beach would land in Hope Ranch. While it is convenient to both Santa Barbara and Goleta, it is elevated above it all. This keeps it above the fog line on most days and gives it a desirably warmer microclimate.