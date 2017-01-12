Make Myself at Home: The Woods at San Antonio Creek
Take a Look at these Foothill Dream Homes Ready to be Built
Thursday, January 12, 2017
Address: 1100 San Antonio Creek Road, Goleta
Status: On the market
Price: $2,995,000
Like most parents, I got to know every park and playground in Santa Barbara as my kids were growing up. Almost every day, in every type of weather, we would take a picnic or snack to Oak Park, Stow Grove, La Mesa, or Rocky Nook. They each had their appeal, and their popularity ebbed and flowed depending on my sons’ ages and interests. The bandstand in the middle of Alameda Park was a favorite for a while, and Kid’s World was new and exciting at the time.
Tucker’s Grove Park was one with staying power, in part because we discovered new and different aspects of it over the years. It boasts three different playgrounds with a variety of equipment and a big, grassy picnic area tucked deep back in the park — and it even has a fenced dog park. One day, we discovered the trailhead to the San Antonio Creek Trail, which starts right there in Tucker’s Grove. It’s mostly flat and well-marked, so it suited our thirst for adventure but wasn’t too challenging. We spent hours walking the trail along the creek, forgetting how close to home we were and imagining we were off on a great faraway expedition.
Recently, when I heard about newly listed parcels of land in the San Antonio Creek area, my first thought was that I hoped the trail was still there. I was quickly assured that the hiking trail is fine and more popular than ever.
The Woods at San Antonio Creek is a new subdivision of four one-acre parcels of land located at 1100 San Antonio Creek Road, adjacent to the trail of the same name. The neighborhood can be accessed via Highway 154 or from Cathedral Oaks and North San Marcos roads. The San Antonio Creek area is in the Mountain View elementary school attendance area and conveniently close to San Marcos High School. This area is perched above More Mesa, and a straight shot to the beach would land in Hope Ranch. While it is convenient to both Santa Barbara and Goleta, it is elevated above it all. This keeps it above the fog line on most days and gives it a desirably warmer microclimate.
The approved subdivision of the parcels has been envisioned as four luxury custom homes. Two of these proposed homes are contemporary in style, while two are Spanish revival, with familiarly appropriate red-tiled roofs. Each of the homes is planned to occupy a footprint of between 4,200 and 4,700 square feet. Each will contain four bedrooms, all with en-suite bathrooms, and each will offer a three-car garage.
Beyond those similarities, each of the homes has its own distinct features and personality. One will have a sun deck on its second floor, and another will have a courtyard garden. Of course, none of these details are set in stone yet because the houses are still in the design stage, but because the subdivision of the parcels has been approved and the plans have been drawn, the vision of The Woods at San Antonio Creek is closer to reality.
While it is the land itself that is being offered for sale, I’m told that the current owner will also consider partnering to bring these homes to life. In either case, The Woods at San Antonio Creek is fuel for the imagination. Building one’s dream home on the perfect piece of land is the stuff that the stereotypical American dream is made of. Standing on the grassy slope today, admiring the mountain and ocean views, it’s easy to envision living in one of the beautiful homes that have been specifically designed to take best advantage of this idyllic spot. The four homes at The Woods at San Antonio Creek are just waiting for the right combination of people to make these dreams come true.
The Woods at San Antonio Creek is currently for sale in Santa Barbara, listed by Dianne and Brianna Johnson of Village Properties Realtors. Reach Dianne at 455-6570 or Brianna at 450-6078, or email johnson@villagesite.com. For a video and more photos and information, visit thewoodssb.com.