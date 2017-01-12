Music Academy Announces 2017 Season

A Destination for the Music of Today

Courtesy Photo

For boldness, the decision to put the New York Philharmonic in La Playa Stadium probably takes first prize, but a new Commissions and Premieres Program that launches this summer gives it some stiff competition. By bringing in guest composers, featuring distinguished alumni as composers and performers, and investing directly in the commissioning of new music, the academy takes a giant step toward its ambitious stated goal of “making Santa Barbara a front-line destination for music of today.” Matthew Aucoin, a 27-year-old phenomenon, returns after an almost unimaginably successful year in which he conducted the Los Angeles Philharmonic, became artist-in-residence with the Los Angeles Opera, and conducted and performed his work with a who’s who of the world’s top musicians and orchestras. For example, if you happen to be in Salzburg, Austria, next week, stop by the Landestheater, where Aucoin will be conducting the Mozarteum Orchestra in the European premiere of his cantata The Orphic Moment. Aucoin thrilled at least two Santa Barbara audiences with his chamber opera Second Nature last summer ​— ​one was made up mostly of adults who came to hear him conduct the work in the evening at the Lobero Theatre, and another of children, who came for a special, free daytime performance of the work, which was commissioned by the Lyric Opera of Chicago and premiered at the Lincoln Park Zoo.

Sim Canetty-Clarke

Another rising star, Timo Andres, will make his Music Academy debut by presenting a West Coast premiere, as will London-based pianist and composer Stephen Hough. In all, there will be 10 world and/or West Coast premieres this summer, six of which are academy commissions. It’s hard to overstate the importance of this initiative. Commissioning new work is expensive and risky, as the vast majority of new compositions only receive a handful of performances before being relegated to programming oblivion. In fact, that’s one of the reasons that, as Posey put it, “second and third performances are often as important as premieres” to the life chances of a new work. By combining the two approaches ​— ​commissioning and premiering ​— ​into a single program, and investing in the future through a network that includes talented young composers such as Aucoin and Andres along with such distinguished academy alums as Pulitzer Prize winner Caroline Shaw, the academy makes a move that promises to shift the center of attention for contemporary composers to the Central Coast of California for two full months every summer for decades to come. Taken in tandem with the Ojai Music Festival, which has been presenting the best in new music for almost exactly as long as the Music Academy has been training the best new musicians, the Commissions and Premieres Program inaugurates an era in which our community will witness an annual season of irreproachable choices that lasts two full months, from the first week in June until the first week in August.

By Courtesy Photo