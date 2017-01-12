Paul Wellman
Patrick Posey (left), vice president for artistic planning and educational programs, with President and CEO Scott Reed.
Music Academy Announces 2017 Season
Community Concert with N.Y. Phil Planned for La Playa Stadium
In a city blessed with a multitude of desirable locations, the bluff that spans from East Beach in Santa Barbara to Butterfly Beach in Montecito nevertheless stands a bit apart from — and above — the rest. Residents of this magical spot can count Ty Warner and his Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore, Huguette Clark’s Bellosguardo, and the many distinguished folks resting in the Santa Barbara Cemetery as neighbors, along with a remarkable variety of wildlife, including some very active foxes. Smack in the middle of this exclusive enclave sits the campus of the Music Academy of the West, which celebrates its 70th anniversary this year and can make a strong claim on the title of world’s best summer destination for advanced students and lovers of classical music. Tanglewood and Aspen, and Marlboro and Salzburg, continue to attract extraordinary talent. But when measured in terms of innovative programming, high-profile partnerships, youthful energy, and sheer irresistible beauty, the Music Academy of the West, circa 2017, comes out on top. The establishment of its Global Academy Fellowship program with the New York Philharmonic three years ago gave academy musicians unprecedented involvement with the world’s best symphony orchestra, and the total renovation of the Miraflores campus, now entering its final stages, gave New York Philharmonic musicians — along with many other renowned singers, soloists, and composers — ample reason to want to spend June and July playing, studying, and relaxing here in Santa Barbara.
Mehosh Dziadzio
The Marilyn Horne Main House at Miraflores
To celebrate its ascent to the pinnacle of classical cool, and to express its vision of what music can mean to a community, the academy announced this week that it will present a concert on July 31 for which there is no precedent, even in the rich annals of Santa Barbara’s classical music history. Maestro Alan Gilbert will lead the New York Philharmonic in a concert featuring Beethoven’s crowning achievement, the majestic Ninth Symphony, which will take place in Santa Barbara City College’s La Playa Stadium. Seven thousand tickets will be available, and more than 6,000 of them will cost just $10, making this both the biggest and the most accessible music event of the summer. At the end of the night, a barge stationed in the ocean off Leadbetter Beach will launch fireworks as the audience in La Playa and the orchestra look on.
This epic musical pilgrimage from New York to Santa Barbara, and then from East to West Beach, represents the culmination of a decade under the leadership of President and CEO Scott Reed, a UCSB grad who began at the academy as an intern. The dynamic Reed, along with a powerful team that includes legends such as Voice Program Director Marilyn Horne and young Turks such as VP for Artistic Planning and Educational Programs Patrick Posey, has turned what has always been an institution of extraordinarily high standards into one with a vision of its mission that’s equal in scope to the distinguished tradition on which it builds. The thinking behind the Music Academy’s rapid transformation is simple yet revolutionary. Start with the idea that the academy’s fellows are an invaluable resource, and make them the core of a program that puts their needs first. From moving the vocal fellows’ housing from Cate School to nearby Westmont College in the summer of 2016 to engaging Santa Barbara fitness guru Jenny Schatzle as the academy’s official workout partner, no expense has been spared in making the musicians comfortable and keeping them in shape — but that’s only one small part of the student-centered approach.
Phil Channing
EYES ON THE MAESTRO: Academy musicians rehearse.
“We have to be as entrepreneurial as an organization as these musicians will need to be in their careers,” said Reed. That means providing them with unique opportunities for career advancement, such as the Global Academy Fellowship Program with the New York Phil, as well as creating a new Alumni Enterprise Awards Program. Beginning with this season, all academy alumni are eligible to submit projects that, as stated in the Alumni Enterprise Awards Program call for submissions, “align with and/or challenge the Academy’s mission to further classical music education and/or cultivate discerning, appreciative, and adventurous audiences.” The academy’s National Advisory Council, a group that includes television producer/philanthropist Marcy Carsey and Juilliard School provost and dean Ara Guzelimian, will evaluate the applications this fall and award the winning proposals with grants of between $2,500 and $20,000. What’s perhaps more important is that the money will come with a mentor or mentors drawn from the top ranks of the classical music world who will be there to guide and promote the projects.