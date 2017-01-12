Package Thief Caught on Video

Sheriff's Office requests public help in locating the person in these photos, who is believed to have stolen a package from a Goleta residence on December 30, 2016.

One of the thieves who were stealing deliveries off porches during the holidays was caught on video. After being notified by a relative that they’d sent some sentimental items, a Goleta resident viewed surveillance tapes and saw the theft on the tape from December 30. The video stills show a woman with dark hair taking a package from a home on the 500 block of Carlo Drive, the Sheriff’s Office reported. Other stills show a dark-colored Ford Focus leaving the area. The public’s help is requested in identifying the person in the video: (805) 681-4100, or anonymously to (805) 681-4171. By Courtesy Photo

An uptick in such thefts have been reported in recent weeks, Sheriff’s spokesperson Kelly Hoover stated. They have tended to happen in the afternoon and early evening when people are not yet home. Tracking packages or having them delivered to work places is suggested, as are residential surveillance systems or notifying neighbors when you’re expecting a package. Suspicious vehicles or people seen slowly driving or walking a block to no apparent purpose can be reported to 9-1-1.