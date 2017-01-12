volume 31, number 574, Jan. 12-19, 2017

ON THE COVER: Alan Gilbert conducts the New York Philharmonic at Central Park. Photo by Chris Lee.

N.Y.C - S.B.: Music Academy and New York Phil Bring Beethoven to the Beach (Charles Donelan)

Be succinct, constructive, and relevant to the story. Leaving a comment means you agree to our Discussion Guidelines. We like civilized discourse. We don't like spam, lying, profanity, harassment or personal attacks.