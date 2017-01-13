Shamrock and Kelly are two very sweet rabbits. Shamrock is a male Florida white rabbit and Kelly is a female dwarf rabbit. To meet these cuties and check their personalities, come visit them today!

To meet Shamrock, Kelly and other bunnies, come visit Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter (B.U.N.S.). B.U.N.S. is a volunteer organization that cares for abandoned rabbits. B.U.N.S is located at the Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter, 5473 Overpass Rd, Santa Barbara California. B.U.N.S. works to find bunnies permanent homes, and educates the public on caring for a companion rabbit. You can call the County Shelter at 805-681-5285 or call BUNS at 805-683-0521 and leave a message for someone to call you back. For more information, visit: BUNS