Call to Save Health Care

In an “Our First Stand” event on Sunday, Indivisible Santa Barbara, part of the national group dedicated to working in local political arenas to counter Trump and his divisive policies, will take on saving health care. The “listening session” features Congressmember Salud Carbajal and members of the county’s medical establishment giving facts and figures on who is insured under Covered California, Medi-Cal, and Medicare.

The “day of action” was called by senators Bernie Sanders and Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi last month, say organizers, to “vigorously oppose the Republican plan to end Medicare as we know it and throw our health care system into chaos.” Dozens of rallies are planned across the country, according to Sanders’ website.

The event takes place on January 15, 2 p.m., at the Carrillo Rec. Center (100 E. Carrillo St.). Speakers include doctors and administrators from County Public Health, Neighborhood Clinics, the Central Coast Medical Association, CenCal Health, and Planned Parenthood.