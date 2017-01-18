Game of the Week 1/21

1/21: High School Soccer: San Marcos at Santa Barbara The fourth annual Super Soccer Showdown between the crosstown rivals is scheduled Saturday at Peabody Stadium, although heavy rain late in the week could prompt a change of venue. Six games are on tap, beginning at 10:30 a.m. with freshmen-sophomore teams, followed by junior varsity and varsity. Santa Barbara’s boys, 13-1-4 through last week, were ranked No. 4 in CIF Division 1. Proceeds from admission fees and the snack bar will benefit the Dons’ soccer program. Varsity matches: Girls: 5pm; boys: 7pm. S.B. High School, 700 E. Anapamu St. $3-$5. Call 966-9101.