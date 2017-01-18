Moving Miss Daisy Helps Seniors Relocate

“My heart is in the right place,” says Glenn Novack, the owner of Moving Miss Daisy, a full-service relocation company that assists seniors in downsizing their homes. “I’m in the right business for myself because I care about the senior community.” Novack began caring for his mother full-time 13 years ago while also running parallel careers designing special events and dealing art and antiques. “I’ve been an honorary senior since I’ve been 40,” he says of his inspirational time living in his mother’s retirement community and partaking in many of her daily activities.

Last year, he decided to combine his personal and professional backgrounds to help seniors and their families through the delicate emotional, financial, and logistical transition from bigger spaces to smaller ones.

The result is Moving Miss Daisy, which covers all aspects of the shift, starting with valuing their property. “I try to get the most money for them as possible,” he says of arranging the estate sales, auctions, garage sales, and consignments. “A lot of seniors need that because it is very expensive to move into assisted living, or any kind of care facility.” Novack also hires suitable movers for each budget and oversees the transfer of property. He says that, if appropriate, he does his best to help seniors “age in place.” In such cases, he arranges their current home to welcome a live-in caregiver or helps seniors with disabilities convert to current smart technology that makes their lives more manageable and independent.

He also sees a social benefit to his endeavors. “I can hire people that are 50-plus because my clients are often looking for people that they can relate to,” he says. “This is a great business for people who are being shut out elsewhere.”

Call 448-3788 or visit movingmissdaisy.com.