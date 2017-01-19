Inauguration Day Parties and Partisans

Trump’s partisans have adopted the meme “deplorables,” and this Thursday and Friday, the nation’s capital will see both a Deplorable Party and a Formal Inaugural DeploraBall to fête the “happy warriors who, without byline or book contract, advanced liberty across the country.” Santa Barbara can keep up with the festivities and marches at independent.com as reporter Kelsey Brugger sends posts from D.C. Here in town, a private version of a DeploraBall is being held in Hope Ranch, and the Santa Barbara Tea Party & Culpepper Society will rewatch Trump’s inauguration at Goleta’s High Sierra Grill in the evening on Friday.

On the flip side, the Students Activist Network out at UCSB is joining a nationwide campus walkout on Friday afternoon, and area high school students plan the same. Love Fights Back will gather for a protest at De la Guerra Plaza at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, and in Santa Maria, a United Against Hate rally takes place at the corner of Main and Broadway at 4 p.m.

Within hours of Hillary Clinton’s loss on Election Day, the party that was planned in Washington, D.C., to celebrate the expected historic event turned into a referendum on Saturday against Trump’s agenda. Many of the explosives in Trump’s campaign speeches have been slowly defused since November 8, but activists are reminded daily of the wild swing American policy is about to take, with a conspiracy theorist as a national security advisor and an Oklahoman in favor of fracking to lead the Environmental Protection Agency. Called the Women’s March on Washington, the 616 events organized worldwide for January 21 — and more than a million women, men, and children expected to take part — include a giant march in downtown Los Angeles. Santa Barbara Women’s PAC has 10 buses headed from Pershing Park in the wee hours, and The Santa Barbara Independent has chartered four. All are full.

Activists in Santa Barbara that day will be holding a noon rally at De la Guerra Plaza that will walk along the sidewalk toward Gutierrez Street at 1 p.m. About 1,200 people have already RSVP’d, said organizer Michal Lynch, who was “very pleased that Santa Barbara is doing a big action, even though we are a small city.” A gathering in Lompoc at Centennial Park at 11 a.m. will march from there. And San Luis Obispo and Ventura also hold Women’s Marches, with transportation to S.L.O. heading out from Santa Maria at 8 a.m. Call 925-1010 or email admin@ccfutureleaders.org to reserve a seat.