Tyler Hayden

Paul Wellman

Tyler Hayden

Keeping the Indy Great Again, Too

By

Barely making a dent into his third decade of life, Tyler Hayden is taking a bit of teasing from colleagues for his recent promotion to senior editor but a lot more well-deserved pats on the back. Projects like this week’s Keep Santa Barbara Great Again pullout guide — which took weeks of work in addition to Tyler’s regular duties as news editor, and thousands of words’ worth of notes whittled down to a manageable few for print — are all about inspiration, hard work, and some fine writing skills. Asked how he manages to keep his unflappable demeanor, Tyler answered, “Regular walks around the block and a cold beer at the end of the day.”



