Adoptable Pet of the Week: Chai

Chai is a small 6 lb., six year old spayed female mixed breed dog looking for her own special lifelong loving home. Chai is very friendly and affectionate with people and other dogs. She loves to be held and cuddled and would love to be someone’s constant companion. She also loves to take walks. Chai is very smart and eager to please. Chai will be a wonderful companion for that special person that can give her a loving home for the rest of her life. K-9 PALS is assisting in promoting Chai for adoption. For inquiries about adopting Chai, please call 805-681-4332 at Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Rd., Santa Barbara, CA; business hours are Mon-Fri 9 am – 4:45 pm, Sat 10 am – 4 pm.

K-9 PALS provides dog behavior training sessions at no cost for those who adopt a dog from any local shelter, rescue organization, or humane society. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc.- is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County and beyond. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to K9PALS, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.

For more information go to K9PALS, or call 805-570-0415, or email info@k-9pals.org