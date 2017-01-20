Historic Orella Adobes Suffer Extensive Damage in Flash Flooding

Friday morning’s intense downpour produced flash flooding along Corral Creek, near Refugio State Beach, causing “extensive damage” to three historic adobes built by Ygnacio Ortega, said Mark Tautrim, a nearby farmer whose family is distantly related.

Tautrim was tending to his own property, located in nearby Venadito Canyon, when the downpour peaked. He drove westward on Calle Real to check Corral Canyon, which is owned by Exxon, when he saw the damaged adobes. “It looked like one of them had gone down the creek,” he said. “I just saw roof pieces in the water.”

The three Orella Adobes, as they’re called, were part of the original Rancho Canada del Corral owned by Jose Francisco Ortega, founder of the Santa Barbara Presidio. Ownership passed to Bruno Orella and his wife Mercedes Gonzalez y Guevara in 1866.

Tantrim said Exxon, which has owned the property since 1971, had once used the buildings as offices and had done a great job refurbishing the adobes several years ago. A representative from Exxon did not immediately return a call for comment. In 1993, the Orella Adobes were given landmark status by Santa Barbara County supervisors.

Recent fires in the area, including August’s Bar Fire that scorched nearly 20 acres of nearby hillsides, had rendered much of the property susceptible to flash floods.