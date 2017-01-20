WEATHER »
Rescuers helped transport 19 stuck people out of the El Capitan campground

Courtesy Photo

Rescuers helped transport 19 stuck people out of the El Capitan campground

Public Safety Officials Urge Caution During Heavy Storm

Friday, January 20, 2017
By Indy Staff
The debris flow at Broadmoor Plaza
Click to enlarge photo

Courtesy Photo

The debris flow at Broadmoor Plaza

Though the City of Santa Barbara has so far avoided any major damage brought by this morning's storm, a few minor incidents have public safety officials urging caution as heavy rains continue to fall.

At 9 a.m. this morning, city firefighters were dispatched to 47 Broadmoor Plaza after a debris flow formed behind numerous nearby apartment complexes. Crews went door-to-door evacuating residents who were then assisted by the Red Cross. Multiple buildings sustained minor damage and the flow is being monitored for any additional movement.

Mud flow at Sycamore Canyon Road
Click to enlarge photo

Courtesy Photo

Mud flow at Sycamore Canyon Road

At around the same time, a separate city firefighting team responded to a mud flow across the 1600 block of Sycamore Canyon Road. A vehicle with a single occupant was trapped in the debris. A tow truck was used to pull the car to safety. Sycamore Canyon Road remains closed at the Alameda Padre Serra roundabout and at Stanwood Drive until Caltrans crews can clear the roadway.

"The City Fire Department would like to advise their residents and visitors to stay indoors during the rough weather," said a department spokesperson. "If you must drive please use extreme caution and slow speeds."

Be succinct, constructive, and relevant to the story. Leaving a comment means you agree to our Discussion Guidelines. We like civilized discourse. We don't like spam, lying, profanity, harassment or personal attacks.

comments powered by Disqus
event calendar sponsored by: