Public Safety Officials Urge Caution During Heavy Storm

Courtesy Photo

Though the City of Santa Barbara has so far avoided any major damage brought by this morning's storm, a few minor incidents have public safety officials urging caution as heavy rains continue to fall.

At 9 a.m. this morning, city firefighters were dispatched to 47 Broadmoor Plaza after a debris flow formed behind numerous nearby apartment complexes. Crews went door-to-door evacuating residents who were then assisted by the Red Cross. Multiple buildings sustained minor damage and the flow is being monitored for any additional movement.

Courtesy Photo

At around the same time, a separate city firefighting team responded to a mud flow across the 1600 block of Sycamore Canyon Road. A vehicle with a single occupant was trapped in the debris. A tow truck was used to pull the car to safety. Sycamore Canyon Road remains closed at the Alameda Padre Serra roundabout and at Stanwood Drive until Caltrans crews can clear the roadway.

"The City Fire Department would like to advise their residents and visitors to stay indoors during the rough weather," said a department spokesperson. "If you must drive please use extreme caution and slow speeds."