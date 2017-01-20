What you people at The Independent and other pro illegal immigration advocates don’t understand is what a detrimental effect that uncontrolled illegal immigration has had on American workers and the millions of legal and illegal immigrants already here.

Government and business both want illegal immigration; it holds down wages and thus holds down inflation and produces higher profits.

Every new wave of illegal immigrants displaces some illegal immigrants, legal immigrants, and American workers from their jobs. Illegal immigrants are willing to “work for less.”

Both our gardener/handyman who is from Mexico and our housekeeper who is from Guatemala are American citizens who make well above average wages and receive benefits from us. Both have been with us over 25 years each. I will wager you that we pay them both more an hour in wages than most of you earn.

They have both lost jobs over the years to recent illegal immigrants who underbid their wage level. Long-time employers have terminated them in order to get cheaper workers.

It is an undisputed fact that illegal immigrants have contributed to the downward spiral in wages for workers who are here already.

For those of you at The Independent, this downward movement in wages has affected every one of you. At a level of $23 an hour, your income is equal to the buying power of the minimum wage in 1972. Look it up! Do you make $23 an hour? If not, you are working for less than the inflation indexed minimum wage of 1972. Is it no wonder that some of you cannot afford to live here, let alone buy a home? At this rate you will be living from payday to payday for your entire lives.

Illegal immigration also allows Mexico and other countries who export their citizens to the USA to continue to ignore the social and economic needs of their people. Why change? They go to the USA!

Anyone who is against stopping illegal immigration into our country is either uninformed or stupid!