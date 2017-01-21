In the short time he has been our 24th District representative, Salud Carbajal’s performance is disappointing.

He is an Obamanite through and through by not supporting the rejection of the UN resolution on Israel. He wanted to amend the bill to eliminate Obamacare in the recent House budget plans to further support the Obamanite past agenda. And, worst of all he voted to support Nancy Pelosi for minority Chair of the House. This dimwitted San Francisco woman promoted with lies “we have to pass it to find out what is in it” Obamacare, the worst thing to happen to the U.S. in eight years, so promoted by the outgoing Obamanation in the White House.

He and his Democrat supporters ran a very “dirty” campaign. He is a one issue representative by his emphasis on only the problems of the Latinos. He is marching with “women” to show his dislike for President Donald J. Trump.

Not a very good start for him, but considering his past performance as 1st District County Santa Barbara Supervisor, it may be not surprising. Salud Carbajal is a dangerous Democrat whom we in the 24th District must watch closely if we are to get any fair representation.

Just remember, two years is not a very long time.