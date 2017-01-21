NAWBO Holds New Year Mixer

NAWBO-SB, the Santa Barbara chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners, held its New Year Mixer on January 17 at Santa Barbara Winery. At this informal gathering, members and guests socialized and networked in the Barrel Room while sampling wines and hors d’oeuvres. President-elect Amber Wallace warmly welcomed the members and guests and briefly mentioned some of the upcoming events, but otherwise the evening was all about socializing and networking.

NAWBO-SB’s mission is to help members interact with other women business owners to improve their own businesses, to create alliances, and to affect public policy. Membership is limited to business owners, but this term is liberally defined and nonmembers are welcome at most events. Founded in 2007, the chapter is part of a national organization with 60 chapters and 5,000 members.

NAWBO-SB has monthly meetings which once per quarter include a talk by one of its members. It hosts a BRAVO Awards Luncheon each year where it honors several area women, this year’s event will be held March 17 at the Hyatt Santa Barbara. It also holds breakfasts, lunch panels, workshops, and mixers. According to Membership Chair Jennifer Newell, NAWBO-SB fosters a safe, nurturing environment where women feel comfortable asking questions. The group is very friendly, and “members are always trying to make each other look good.”

For more information, go to nawbo-sb.com.

By Gail Arnold