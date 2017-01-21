Remember the Republic

This election opened my eyes. I used to believe in the strength of our union; the purpose of our life in this country, the influence of pure hearts and desire for peace. We were born to unite, repel oppression, design a republic void of ignorance and division. Yet, these months have proven we are lost. We were to encourage diversity, accept discourse, all to resist racism, hatred, violent purpose. We were to birth a nation never known in history.

As I understand the opposition to the current change of power, I am dismayed. The vicious, virulent, hysterical demonstrations against the system suggest only the stability of the republic is threatened. There is much which we disagree, there is much we question, but the determination that our republic is sacred should never be questioned. To dishonor a history bleeding in the graves of those whose fought to allow a peace, a purpose void of politics, left versus right, is disgraceful. Those who so hate, justified or media-designed, might rest, understand the wholeness of our country. To simply settle, rest, and reflect on the true purpose of life in our beloved country, it all might bring us together for what was intended.