Indy videographers Phyllis de Picciotto and Stan Roden of baba2films headed south to Los Angeles on Saturday to document the massive Women's March that drew more than 750,000 participants. Here what some of those men and women had to say. (Mobile users, go here to see the video.)
VIDEO: Dignity, Progress, Love at L.A. Women's March
Streets Were Packed, Spirits Were High
Monday, January 23, 2017
