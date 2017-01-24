Game of the Week:1/27

1/27: College Men’s Volleyball: UCLA at UCSB The Gauchos take a three-match winning streak into a pair of clashes with UCLA this week — at Pauley Pavilion on Wednesday and on their home floor Friday. The Bruins, led by junior hitter Jake Arnitz, are ranked No. 2 in the nation, losing only on the road to top-ranked Ohio State. They have recorded 3-0 sweeps in five of their seven matches. No. 11–ranked UCSB, also 6-1 overall, is a notch behind the Bruins in the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation standings. 7pm. Robertson Gym, UCSB. $5-$8. Call 893-UCSB (8272) or visit ucsbgauchos.com.