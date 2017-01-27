Say Goodbye to Kernohan’s Toys

Kernohan’s Toys, owned by Gretchen and Greg Brinser, have announced that they are closing their doors. Gretchen Brinser stated that they are closing for a combination of reasons, but notably due to competition with Internet sales and an increasingly hard market for small businesses.

The store has been a staple in the community since 1954. They specialize in high quality, classic toys. Brinser stated that it didn’t matter if the toy was $1 or $100, they wanted to make sure it was truly worth what their customers paid. A quick look at their reviews shows how successful they were at providing a quality product.

Brinser wanted to clarify that closing Kernohan’s had nothing to do with the cost of rent for the prime downtown location or conflicts with landlords. They have been fortunate enough to have an “extremely supportive” landlord who has been deeply involved in the community, she said.

Although they are sad to say goodbye, they didn’t think their store closing is a particularly unique situation. Brinser stated that it’s a difficult time in general for small, brick-and-mortar retail businesses. Retail sales are not what they used to be, and the business market is not aimed at supporting small businesses.

As of now, the Brinsers aren’t sure what their next step is, but they know they won’t be opening another retail store. Kernohan’s should be open until January 31, but the date is not fixed. They will be having a storewide sale until then.