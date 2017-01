I read with some interest the piece entitled “Stoked for Trump” in your January 19 edition. Clearly, the two persons profiled were enthusiastic about Mr. Trump. I think the piece might have been more — let us say engaging — if they had been asked, and had responded to, a question like “Why would you vote for a person who admits to sexually assaulting women?”

Milton Love, S.B.

Editor’s Note: The question was asked and answered, but space precluded it from making it into the paper.