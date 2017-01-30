Hundreds of thousands of innocent men, women, and children murdered by a privatized war in Iraq; drones built and directed by American companies killing thousands of innocents around the world; indefinite detention of mothers and children sexually exploited by for-profit ICE-sponsored prisons; massive for-profit exploitation of the sick and disabled by unchecked insurance companies; butchery of unarmed U.S. citizens by hardened, militarized police in the homeland; financial institutions creating and exploiting financial insecurity amongst U.S citizens; oil company disinformation campaigns that accelerate catastrophic global climate change beyond the point of no-return: All this under Obama.

If people who mobilized January 21 had mobilized like that when “their man” was in power three, five, eight years ago, we wouldn’t be in this dire situation today. Now you “wake up” under Trump. Great. Glad you did.

You know what? Too late. Mordor is in the shire.