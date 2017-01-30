Cathedral Oaks Road Closed at Winchester

The reach of Cathedral Oaks Road furthest to the west — between Calle Real and Winchester Canyon — has been closed because voids have developed in the crib walls that support it. The bike path has also been closed. Winchester Circle can only be accessed by residents of Winchester Commons.

The City of Goleta states the recent rains have caused the voids, and that a section of the wall bulges outward. Engineers are examining the earth movement and state of the wall to determine whether it can be repaired or needs to be replaced.