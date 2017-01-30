I.V. Community Center Delayed, Again

Well, the long overdue Isla Vista Community Center is still being delayed, yet again.

Santa Barbara County allocated nearly $500,000 for the rejuvenating of the IVCC at 976 Embarcadero del Mar, and all that money has been spent, and the doors are not open.

The IVCC official group says it needs yet another $2 million to be able to make it happen and open the doors in late 2017.

The next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, February 9, at the Isla Vista Neighborhood Medical Clinic at 970 Embarcadero del Mar. Please check the time and date; they can change quickly.

Whatever did they do and what did they accomplish with $500,000?