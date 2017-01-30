Not Going Well

This president would do well to listen to learned people around him before he signs another executive order thereby reinforcing his narcissistic personality disorder and further damaging the world view held by a good number. With one stroke of the pen, he is managing to alienate us from the rest of the world. Even the CEO of Starbucks has said he will be hiring 10,000 refugees globally and that Trump’s immigration ban had caused “confusion, surprise and opposition.” Case in point, the Mexican president, Enrique Peña Nieto, cancelled a meeting that was to take place this week, and he is losing favor with his own people due to his relationship with Trump.

Yet Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters that the hour-long phone call between the two presidents was “productive and constructive,” and according to a joint statement released by the White House, the two will not be speaking publicly as to how in the future the border wall is to be paid. I ask you, without reliance upon our media to report the news, are we to rely upon “alternative facts?”

Where is the credibility?

The U.S. is losing ground in its preeminence by not retraining those seeking employment because in the foreseeable future, many jobs will depend on robotics. New skills = New jobs.