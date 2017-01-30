Take Action

Thank you for your thoughtful approach to news reporting during the week of the inauguration and historic women’s march. Your choice of articles was appropriate, with a local perspective on inaugural events and anticipated effects on our community. Most impressive, however, was the call to local action. Kudos to you for providing suggestions on ways to support the agencies that provide services sure to be in danger in the coming year. You provided hope, inspiration, community, and purpose in a time when dread and fear should not be the order of the day.