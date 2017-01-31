Game of the Week: 2/4

2/4: College Basketball: UC Davis at UCSB It’s a day-night double-header. Coach Bonnie Henrickson hopes for a supportive home crowd when the UCSB women take on the visiting Aggies in a pivotal Big West game. Both teams entered the week a game out of first place. The Gauchos are coming off an 85-60 victory at UC Irvine in which freshman guard Aliceah Hernandez made seven three-pointers. In the men’s game, a depleted UCSB team will try to play spoiler against the first-place Aggies. A ticket to either game Saturday will be good for general admission to the other game. Women: 2pm; Men: 7pm. The Thunderdome, UCSB. $8-$14. Call 893-UCSB (8272) or visit ucsbgauchos.com.