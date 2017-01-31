A Wall of Arrogance

I think everyone of us can relate to immigrants. So many of us have ancestors, family members, and friends who came from other countries to settle here in America. So much endless work has been put into all the bridges that America has made so we could connect, communicate, travel, trade, and do business with other countries.

To put a wall up is beyond offensive, and it is an insult to all of us who believe in love for all human kind. It is arrogant. The immigrants in America have worked their butts off doing the jobs than many people passed by because it wasn’t good enough for them. They are the backbone of this country. And no wall can deny that fact. This wall does not represent anything that is close to “great.”