Hotel Californian to Hold Job Fair

The good news is that Santa Barbara County has programs in place that address food insecurity and care for seniors, but the bad news is that climate change will make them more needed than ever.

Doom and gloom dominate a new California Public Health study on the social ills that the changing climate will bring on. By the end of the century, it recounts, temperatures in Santa Barbara County will rise 3.2-5.4 degrees Fahrenheit. The social disruptions caused by increased heat and water issues will most affect those who are isolated ​— ​either by language or a lack of transportation ​— ​or made vulnerable by extreme youth or age or illness.

And it’s irreversible now, says the study. The longevity of carbon dioxide, methane, and other pollutants trapped in the atmosphere means the effects from rising ocean and air temperatures are long-term. One of the unavoidable effects of the warming ocean is sea level rise, estimated to be 66 inches along California’s coast. Saltwater intrusion into coastal aquifers is also forecast, as is mold contamination in water-soaked buildings and a loss of recreation along the coast, with hazards left behind.

About 13 percent of Santa Barbara County residents lived in moderate to very high-severity wildfire zones in 2010. About 5,000 people lived in sea-level-rise zones. In 2012, 40 percent of adults had chronic health conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease, or severe mental stress, and about 12 percent had asthma. About 7 percent of households in 2010 lacked a vehicle in which to evacuate; 8 percent had no one over the age of 14 who spoke English; 14 percent in the county were below the poverty level. Among the employed, in 2010, 21,565 people worked in occupations that increased their risk of sickness due to heat.

Social resilience is a saving grace in times of natural disaster. Relationships, networks, trust, and mutual aid contribute to that resilience, the study says, a factor perhaps made tangible in voter participation. In Santa Barbara County, 67 percent of registered voters, compared to 58 percent statewide, cast a ballot in 2010.

While the current crop of national leaders prefers to rewrite recent history when it comes to climate change ​— ​with the exception of the CIA, whose Center for Climate and Security views it as an existential threat ​— ​in Santa Barbara County, the Public Health Department has been working with county supervisors on programs to keep county residents healthy. Other county programs, such as the Energy and Climate Action Plan, guide residents in reducing greenhouse gases.