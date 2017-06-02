Thank you, Governor Brown, for leading the state of California in a direction that will provide leadership for our nation against the Trump/Bannon medieval notions about our planet’s changing climate. Keep up the good fight. We Californians are behind you! We know the world is not flat and that climate change is real!

Thank God Trump and Bannonites were not around when the move toward hydraulic mining was banned in California over a century ago. These deniers of good science would have crusaded to save a dying gold and silver mining industry, even as it was destroying the growing farming industry in our great Central Valley. Silt was clogging our major rivers and sources of mountain waters!

The real California Gold Rush has come from that research that led to the scientific farming of our Central Valley. It has fed millions across our grand nation, and worldwide, with fresh produce every year since. This fight now is much, much bigger, with far more disastrous consequences for vast generations to come if it is lost. Thanks, Governor, for leading California again toward being a pioneer in science-based resource use, and all the jobs that is creating!