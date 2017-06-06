Marnie’s ‘Strange Words and Weird Wars’

Helen Marnie, lead vocalist of the Scottish group Ladytron, has released her second solo album under the moniker Marnie. Strange Words and Weird Wars feels reminiscent of Marnie’s first solo record, 2013’s Crystal World, but with less pop and more crunch. The synthesizers flare, the drums rip, and the vocals tear at our ears. Crystal Castles lite, some may call it; family-friendly Phantogram, others may say. Regardless, Marnie exemplifies her capacity as a solo synth-rock artist, showcasing her talents in a subgenre that focuses more on power than catchy rhythms. Synth pop is all too overlooked, and Marnie has the potential to capture new audiences through Strange Words and Weird Wars.