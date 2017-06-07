Not a Republican

One of the basic principles of the Republican Party is taking ownership and responsibility for one’s own life decisions and future destiny, so no wonder the GOP is at a loss dealing with a president who refuses to abide by that philosophy.

• President Trump does not tell the truth, which makes him far more difficult to debate and hold accountable.

• President Trump changes his positions regularly on major issues, making it harder to know where he really stands.

• President Trump is uneducated on far too many important policy matters, causing him to be less sharp and resolute than he should be to be an effective leader.

• President Trump blames others, not himself, for mistakes he makes and for failures to get things accomplished, giving the appearance of weakness.

• President Trump tweets outrageous statements to distract the world from focusing on his vulnerabilities.

In spite of indications otherwise, all of the above traits point to a president who too often lacks self-confidence and strong convictions so goes out of his way to avoid the ownership and responsibility it takes to get things done. Call him whatever you want. Just don’t call him a Republican!