Paris Accord Gets a Boost from Santa Barbara

“President Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Agreement is ridiculous and short-sighted, and it moves this country backward as a world leader,” Santa Barbara’s mayor, Helene Schneider, told The Independent on Monday. “Cities have and will continue to step up and demonstrate how strong environmental policies are good for both the economy and the environment.” Schneider is one of 211 U.S. Climate Mayors who vowed to work with the terms of the Paris Agreement, despite the U.S. president’s announcement he was withdrawing the country from the accord. The City of Santa Barbara has put word to action, announcing on Tuesday a pledge of 100 percent renewable energy by 2030. Previously, the city achieved its 1997 Kyoto Protocol goal of 20 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions by 2007.

The city’s actions to form bicycle and pedestrian master plans, keep its urban forest healthy during the drought, increase rainfall storage with permeable pavers, and restore wetland and creek habitats, said Matt Fore, who wrangles all things sustainable for the city, are part of the city’s focus on its overall climate action plan. In addition to targeting large energy users, like out-of-date HVAC systems and boiler facilities, the city is converting its fleet of vehicles to biodiesel and pooling the use of automobiles; about a third of its vehicles don’t burn fossil fuels. These measures and more will be needed to offset the desalination plant, which is anticipated to increase electricity usage by 13.8 million kilowatt hours at a cost of $1.75 million annually. “We’re looking at every little bit we can reduce to put a dent in that overall additional load,” said the city’s energy expert, Alelia Parenteau.

Countywide, residents and industry stepped up to install solar at their homes and businesses, adding more than 6,000 solar installations that send 41.92 megawatts along transmission lines. In county government, the Energy and Climate Action Plan set a goal of 15 percent GHG reductions by 2020 as compared to 2007, targeting an inventory of emissions from transportation to the waste stream to reduce the county’s carbon footprint. The data on these energy-saving endeavors is being collected now for a report later this month, said Jennifer Cregar, who supervises those initiatives for the county.

The Paris Agreement put countries on their honor to set goals to keep global temperatures from rising more than 2 degrees Celsius, at a maximum, by 2100. It was no surprise when U.S. President Donald Trump reneged on that pledge on June 1. The pushback was immediate. Emanuel Macron, France’s newly elected president who beat the right-wing, Russia-preferred Marine Le Pen, offered France as a “second homeland” to U.S. citizens an hour later. The Climate Mayors, as well as the governors of California, New York, and Washington pledged to honor the Paris accord. When Trump stated he was elected to represent Pittsburgh not Paris, Bill Peduto, the mayor of Pittsburgh, issued an executive order the next day affirming the city’s commitment to Paris.