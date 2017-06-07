Recently, we have seen three separate terrorist attacks in England, and there have been attacks in Paris, Brussels, and Berlin.

Why are these attacks by radical Islamic jihadists escalating throughout Europe? Simply put: An open door policy allowing the mass migration of refugees from the Middle East, who believe in Sharia law.

The question of the day, will America learn from Europe’s mistakes?

Will our politicians, citizens, judges and churches take off the blinders and face this very real threat?