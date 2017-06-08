Aiming High

Like Rory Gilmore of Gilmore Girls, Indy intern Olivia Nemec aspires to write for the New York Times — who doesn’t? she asked — and match Christiane Amanpour for daring. Olivia said she’s lost count of how many times she’s watched the show. Fortunately for us, she decided to start at a newspaper closer to UCSB, her soon-to-be alma mater. She’s living her parents’ dream of attending college, she said, which their native Czech Republic under Communist rule didn’t allow, though her father managed to finish a B.A. a few years ago in San Francisco — all while managing two businesses with her mother. Journalism school beckons, she said, where she will pursue a focus on women’s issues and mental health, and maybe a touch of foreign correspondence.