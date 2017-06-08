Carbajal Tells Zinke to Respect Carrizo Plain

Joining with 86 other members of Congress, Salud Carbajal signed a letter demanding that Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke respect the existing boundaries of the Carrizo Plain National Monument and back away from President Donald Trump’s executive order that would allow the boundaries to be redrawn. Carrizo Plain was designated a national monument in accordance with the national Antiquities Act, passed into law 111 years ago. Under Trump’s executive order, all nature preserves established within the last 20 years under the aegis of the Antiquities Act are subject to boundary revision. Trump has argued that the intent of the Antiquities Act has been abused by numerous presidents to overreach in establishing large protected environmental preserves without giving due consideration to the development of mineral resources.