Dream Foundation Fashion Show Event Is an Exquisite Affair

On June 3, about 300 supporters of the Dream Foundation converged on the posh Nesbitt estate in Summerland for the 3rd annual Summer Dream event. The Dream Foundation is a national organization based in Santa Barbara that fulfills dream requests for terminally ill adults. This fundraiser specifically benefited those ages 18-40, a group that comprises about 20 percent of all dream recipients.

The event was held outside of the main house, with guests mingling on the grand and lavish terraces and grounds overlooking the polo field and ocean. For the program, guests were seated in front of the elongated pool, welcomed by emcee KEYT’s Alan Rose, and treated to a splendid synchronized dance performance on land and water by Aqualillies. Next was a fun, fast-paced fashion show set to lively music featuring summer fashions from Calypso St. Barth, A Tropical Affair, K. Frank, Lolë, Miller’s Oath, UGG, and regional designers Catherine Gee and Danielle Rocha of Rocha Swim.

Thirty percent of proceeds from sales that day went to the Dream Foundation. At this event, there were no long speeches or live auction to sit through, just a very entertaining program in an elegant and stunning setting. Thanks to generous sponsorships, all proceeds from the event will go to fulfilling dream requests.

The Dream Foundation, with a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, healthcare organizations and donors, annually grants about 2,500 dream requests. For the recipients of this event, those ages 18-40, about two-thirds have a terminal form of cancer. The most popular dream request for this group is a vacation; other common requests are a computer and a family reunion.



The Dream Foundation has a four-star rating from Charity Navigator (the highest rating). Since its founding in 1994, it has granted more than 27,000 dream requests. Its biggest fundraiser of the year, the Dreamland Gala, will be held on November 18 at the Bacara Resort and Spa.

For more information about the Dream Foundation, go to dreamfoundation.org.

By Gail Arnold