Greening Your Home & Garden

In our second annual Home & Garden issue, we take a look at sustainability. From soils to shelters, foodstuffs to flora, we talk to regional farmers, gardeners, and home designers who show us how to save water, heal ecosystems, and find that natural balance between green and good-looking. You’ll learn how to make your own compost, plant California natives, and explore the Japanese principal of wabi-sabi. Whether you’re a green thumb or a greenhorn, we hope this online guide encourages you to dig in this summer and in seasons beyond in a more sustainable way.