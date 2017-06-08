Make Myself at Home: West Beach Compound

As a baseball fan, I was excited to hear the recent news that the Santa Barbara Foresters will play their home games at Pershing Park this season instead of UCSB. Traditionally, the ’Sters have played only one game per season at Pershing, each Fourth of July. Beer and baseball at the beach has become part of my annual Independence Day tradition — and now we can all enjoy it all summer long.

Baseball is just the latest addition to the list of attractions in the West Beach neighborhood. The Carriage Museum, the Harbor, Stearns Wharf, and the Sea Center have been joined more recently by businesses in the Funk Zone, the MOXI Museum, and more. There’s no shortage of action at the waterfront, and of course the beach itself is a favorite all year round.

The house for sale at 312 West Yanonali Street is almost in home-run-hitting range from Pershing Park. I went to visit on a recent spring morning with puffy white clouds floating in the bright blue sky and the jacaranda trees in bloom. The house seemed to match the weather, with a white picket fence and a blue-and-white wood siding.

A front cottage, built in 1926, has a wide front porch and lush garden. Its beachy feeling continues indoors with a bright living room leading back to the kitchen on the right and one bedroom and bathroom on the left. A hallway leads back to another bedroom and bathroom in the back of the house, part of a two-story addition that was built in 1990.

Upstairs is one large family room with a big balcony along one wall and a fireplace in the corner. The space looks lived in and loved, and I imagine that it has served many purposes over the years.

Back downstairs and through a private courtyard, a separate outbuilding turned out to be a recreation room upstairs over a carport below. The lot itself is much deeper than it appears from the street, and goes back almost 200 feet. While made up of disparate parts, the whole property has the feel of a unified complex, with meandering pathways and garden nooks.