Billy and Holiday are a very sweet senior bonded pair of little dogs who want to find their forever home together. They are both very friendly with everyone. Billy is neutered, about 10 lbs. and about nine years old, Holiday is spayed, 12 lbs. and about 10 years old. They are described as possibly Chihuahua mixes. They both love taking walks and a favorite place for both of them to hang out is on someone’s lap. Billy and Holiday will be a wonderful pair of companion dogs for that special person or family that can give them a loving home for the rest of their lives. K-9 PALS is assisting in promoting Billy and Holiday for adoption. For inquiries about adopting Billy and Holiday, please call 805-681-4369 at Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Rd., Santa Barbara, CA; business hours are Mon-Fri 9 am – 4:45 pm, Sat 10 am – 4 pm.

K-9 PALS provides dog behavior training sessions at no cost for those who adopt a dog from any local shelter, rescue organization, or humane society. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc.- is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County and beyond. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to the K-9 PALS website: K-9PALS, or call 805-570-0415, or email info@k-9pals.org. Donations are gratefully accepted through PayPal, or to K-9 PALS P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.