Eat This: New Menu Items at Outpost

Look no further than Goleta to sample a jewel of local cuisine, because Outpost’s new menu offers some of the best of summer’s delights. Locally sourced and vibrant, new menu items from Chef Nick Bajal offer a creative spin on staple SoCal dishes. The appetizers are unique and proportional, the entrées hearty and delicious, and the cocktails energetic and diverse. Here’s a look at some of the most sensational new dishes:

Summer Squash Empanadas: Elegantly toasted and full of flavor, the summer squash empanadas are the perfect appetizer. Bursting with summer squash and queso fresco, these empanadas taste uniquely Mediterranean, with a fragrantly flavorful pumpkin-seed pesto. The taste is powerful but not overwhelming.

Pork and Chicken Meatballs: Melt-in-your-mouth delicious, the juicy pork prevents the meatballs from drying out while the chicken packs in the flavor. They are served in a savory onion soubise and garnished with a vegetable and lime giardiniera and fresh herbs. The pork and chicken meatballs are a fabulous start to your meal.

Ahi Tartare: Outpost’s ahi tartare puts a vibrant twist on the dish, with exquisite bites of fish served atop an elegant mango purée. The flavor of raw fish is balanced with soy-pickled mustard seeds and shaved kohlrabi. This is an appetizer you won’t want to share.

Monkfish: Fluffy and elegant, the monkfish is a beautiful entrée. The fish is cooked to perfection and served on a delightful sweet pea purée. The fish is garnished with shaved asparagus and deliciously toasted maitake mushrooms. It pairs excellently with the gingery Buckshot cocktail and is surely one of the best catches in town.