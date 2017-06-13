The Boatmaker Screens at S.B. Maritime Museum

A quarter of a century after its inception, architect Ken Minor transported a 30’ Bristol Channel Cutter wooden sailboat from the winding roads of Sycamore Canyon to the waves of the deep blue sea with dreams of sailing it around the world.

The beautiful hand-built sailboat, and the man who built it, are the subject of Casey McGarry’s newest film, The Boatmaker, following his 2014 short Grasshopper for Grandpa about the history behind Jimmy’s Oriental Gardens, now known as the Pickle Room.

The film documents milestones of the building process through archival footage, in-depth interviews with Ken, his wife Loretta, family and friends, as well as the massive task of transporting the boat, named Morning Song, from his shed deep in the canyon to the S.B. harbor.

The process of bringing Morning Song to the harbor was no easy feat; it took nearly three days to complete, but Minor had prepared long before moving day for the mathematical and systemic challenges of extricating a 16,000 pound boat. But then on March 12, 2016, he launched the boat with family, friends, and onlookers cheering him on. While he’s sailed around the S.B. Channel, Minor looks forward to expeditions to the Channel Islands, Catalina, Mexico, and Port Townsend, according to McGarry.

The unique story of a backyard boatmaker and the community who supported him will inspire audiences to set sail against the wind.



A screening for The Boatmaker is Thursday, June 22, 7p.m., at the S.B. Maritime Museum (113 Harbor Wy.). Call 456-8747 or visit sbmm.org.