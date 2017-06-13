Based on the true story, Kate Mara stars as of Corporal Marine Megan Leavey, who uncovers the warrior inside herself when she’s paired with military working dog, Rex, an unruly German Shepherd. The duo are assigned to detect improvised explosive devices in the Iraqi desert, and complete many missions together until an unexpected blast places both of their fates in jeopardy, prompting Leavey to not re-enlist. As a civilian, Leavey tries to adopt Rex, but is faced with numerous roadblocks. She also struggles with how to cope in a world that can’t identify with her trauma. Although the film fails to give resolution to several storylines within the plot, it earnestly portrays the realities of war through a soldier’s eyes. Mara’s emotional performance conveys a complex woman who refuses to give up, and the trials she faces to adopt her canine companion is guaranteed to tug at your heartstrings.