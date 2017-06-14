SBCC Selects New Athletic Director

Rocco Constantino, a high school athletic director in New Jersey, is coming across the country to become the new athletic director at Santa Barbara City College. He will assume his new duties on July 3.

Before he took charge of the athletic program at New Providence High School two years ago, Constantino was assistant athletic director for nine years at Bloomfield College, an NCAA Division 2 school in New Jersey. He also coached softball and women’s soccer at the school.

Constantino’s resume includes the authorship of a book, “50 Moments That Defined Major League Baseball,” and columns on the Bleacher Report website.

He will take over from Ellen O’Conner, SBCC’s interim athletic director the past year, during which five Vaquero teams (women’s golf, women’s water polo, women’s volleyball, baseball, and women’s swimming and diving) claimed championships in the 18-team Western State Conference. SBCC sponsors teams in 19 sports. Ninety-six percent of its graduating athletes are transferring to four-year colleges.