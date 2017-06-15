Chef’s Corner: Jean Paul LuVanVi @ The Little Door

Résumé: Raised by his single mom, a Vietnamese woman who was steeped in French culture, Chef JP has worked Santa Barbara kitchens for the past 29 years, including jobs at The Cliff House, Chad’s, S.B. Shellfish Company, and the FisHouse, as well as co-owning Dish, Dish Café, and Le Bon Café. “All the years of being a single mom, she taught me a lot of about independence and how to cook for yourself,” said LuVanVi. Though he disappeared from the public scene a few years back to focus on private cheffing for celebrities and nutritional menus for sick and elderly clients, he explained, “I never left here. This is my home.”

Return to restaurants: “I was never gonna get back into the restaurant business,” said LuVanVi, but a client friend introduced him to Emma Roche. Her cousins run The Little Door in West Hollywood, a popular spot frequently considered the most romantic in Los Angeles. She wanted to open an offshoot in Santa Barbara, right across from the County Courthouse in the space formerly home to Elements and, briefly, the Piano Riviera Lounge. Intrigued by the location, LuVanVi explained, “I think I had one more itch.”

Renovation resurrection: The Little Door underwent months of extensive renovations, including much work to the prominent patio. “This location has had a very bad rap, but the renovation glossed that image,” said LuVanVi, referring to the oft-mentioned notion that the otherwise amazing address must be cursed. “I think a lot of people are coming in here to capture that old vibe.”

S.B. vs. L.A.: LuVanVi traveled to West Hollywood to see how The Little Door does business but is only borrowing the elements that translate to Santa Barbara dining. “I went down there to look at their philosophy, but we are not L.A.,” said LuVanVi. “I am infusing their philosophies with my passions and philosophies. I’m not an L.A. chef. I’m a Santa Barbara chef. After 30 years, you understand what food is.”

Cuisine and commitment: LuVanVi’s menu features French and Mediterranean dishes with Middle Eastern influences: from mezze plates, Catalan steamed clams, and escargot as appetizers to a variety of smartly spiced steaks, lamb stew, seafood, and intriguing vegetarian entrées. But he believes that his kitchen’s dedicated work ethic is what will set the restaurant apart. Since opening on February 20, said LuVanVi, “I’ve been here for 90 days, 14 hours a day, seven days a week — committed.”

129 East Anapamu Street; (805) 560-8002; thelittledoor.com