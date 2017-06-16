Arts & Lectures Reveals Season’s Events at Donor Party

On June 13, about 300 sponsors and major donors of UCSB Arts & Lectures converged on the Coral Casino for the much anticipated Season Reveal Party, where the 2017-18 season’s offerings were unveiled.

During the reception hour, guests enjoyed the warm sunshine, drinks and hors d’oeuvres at the water’s edge before being seated in the Ballroom for the exciting unveiling of the upcoming season’s events. Arts & Lectures Council Co-chair Rich Janssen shared how last season was amazing but this year is “amazing on steroids.” His Co-chair Kath Lavidge related how when she moved here from London she was worried about the culture scene, but she is “blown away” by what Arts & Lectures provides.

A fun video produced by Development & Marketing Associate Hector Medina presented a rapid-fire showcase of the season’s highlights, which was met by plentiful gasps and expressions of glee. Executive Director Celesta Billeci gave a short commentary on some of her favorites as the excitement in the room built and staff distributed the new catalogs. While more than 60 events are already confirmed, many more will be added during the season. Billeci had many thank you’s to extend, including a huge one to sponsors and donors. Ticket sales cover only 30 percent of A&L’s costs.

The season commences September 27 with Lila Downs. Highlights of the season include Joe Biden, Bill Murray, Joyce DiDonato, Trevor Noah, Samantha Bee, Lang Lang, Zubin Mehta, and Condoleezza Rice. For our own Charles Donelan’s take on the upcoming season, go to independent.com/news/2017/jun/14/ucsb-arts-lectures-announces-2017-18-season/.

The Free Summer Cinema Program, “”007” this year, begins July 5.

For more info about UCSB Arts & Lectures, go to artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

If viewing the story from a mobile device, click on “Desktop site’ in top right to see more photos. Send event invites to Gail at society@independent.com.

By Gail Arnold